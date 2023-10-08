Niners star reportedly struggling with injury before Week 5 on SNF

For the Cleveland Browns, the good news in Week 5 is that players should be getting healthy while most of the other teams have games. Later in the year, the opposite will be true for Cleveland but, for now, we focus on the positive.

The Browns next opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, have a huge game on Sunday Night Football. Kyle Shanahan’s diverse offense has set up the Niners as one of the best in the NFL so far this season. Cleveland’s defense has been great in three of the four weeks including these three defenders but San Francisco is a unique offense to stop.

WR Deebo Samuel is one of the players that Shanahan can use creatively but he’s not been explosive much of this year. Samuel has just 11 carries for 54 yards but does have 17 receptions for 247 yards and one touchdown.

According to Ed Werder, Samuel is dealing with a lingering injury:

He played 48 snaps last week but without a reception or target and just three touches. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 8, 2023

It is interesting to note that while Samuel was a limited participant in the first two practices of the week, he was a full participant on Friday and did not have an injury designation going into Sunday Night Football.

We will keep you up to date after Sunday’s game on how Samuel looks and any other injury concerns for San Francisco at the end of Week 5.