Roster reset: Browns 53-man roster & practice squad after the bye week

Not of ton of changes since the initial but enough to make it worth a look at the Browns roster

By Jared Mueller
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 coming out of the earliest bye week possible in the NFL. The Browns defense looked great for three games before falling apart, along with the rest of the team, in Week 4. The offense sputtered without RB Nick Chubb except for a Week 3 performance that made fans excited about what could be.

Fortunately for Cleveland, the bye week came at a perfect time to, hopefully, ensure that QB Deshaun Watson only misses one game due to a shoulder issue. Major injuries to OL Jack Conklin and Chubb have had significant impacts on the team.

With some changes to the roster, coming out of the bye week is a perfect time to take a look at the Browns 53-man roster and practice squads.

53-man

After the Bye Week

Position Starter(s) Backup(s)
QB Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson-Robinson
RB Jerome Ford Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr.
WR Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Goodwin
TE David Njoku Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant
OT Jedrick Wills, Dawand Jones James Hudson
Guard Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn
Center Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler, Nick Harris
DE Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire
DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst
LB Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II
CB Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell, Kahlef Hailassie
Safety Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, D'Anthony Bell
Kicker Dustin Hopkins
Punter Corey Bojorquez
LS Charley Hughlett

Practice Squad

Cleveland’s practice squad has also seen a number of changes since the start of the season with the following currently holding down the fort behind the active roster:

  • QB PJ Walker
  • RB Deon Jackson
  • OL Alex Leatherwood
  • OL Ty Nsekhe
  • TE Devin Asiasi
  • TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • WR Austin Watkins Jr.
  • CB A.J. Green
  • DE Sam Kamara
  • DE Lonnie Phelps
  • DE Isaiah Thomas
  • DT Tommy Togiai
  • LB Charlie Thomas III
  • Safety Tanner McCalister
  • K Lucas Havrisik

Seeing the team’s roster laid out in one place, what stands out to you?

