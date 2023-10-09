Roster reset: Browns 53-man roster & practice squad after the bye week

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 coming out of the earliest bye week possible in the NFL. The Browns defense looked great for three games before falling apart, along with the rest of the team, in Week 4. The offense sputtered without RB Nick Chubb except for a Week 3 performance that made fans excited about what could be.
Fortunately for Cleveland, the bye week came at a perfect time to, hopefully, ensure that QB Deshaun Watson only misses one game due to a shoulder issue. Major injuries to OL Jack Conklin and Chubb have had significant impacts on the team.
With some changes to the roster, coming out of the bye week is a perfect time to take a look at the Browns 53-man roster and practice squads.
53-man
After the Bye Week
|Position
|Starter(s)
|Backup(s)
|Position
|Starter(s)
|Backup(s)
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr.
|WR
|Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore
|Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Goodwin
|TE
|David Njoku
|Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant
|OT
|Jedrick Wills, Dawand Jones
|James Hudson
|Guard
|Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller
|Michael Dunn
|Center
|Ethan Pocic
|Luke Wypler, Nick Harris
|DE
|Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith
|Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire
|DT
|Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris
|Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst
|LB
|Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II
|CB
|Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson
|Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell, Kahlef Hailassie
|Safety
|Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit
|Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, D'Anthony Bell
|Kicker
|Dustin Hopkins
|Punter
|Corey Bojorquez
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
Practice Squad
Cleveland’s practice squad has also seen a number of changes since the start of the season with the following currently holding down the fort behind the active roster:
- QB PJ Walker
- RB Deon Jackson
- OL Alex Leatherwood
- OL Ty Nsekhe
- TE Devin Asiasi
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- WR Jaelon Darden
- WR Austin Watkins Jr.
- CB A.J. Green
- DE Sam Kamara
- DE Lonnie Phelps
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- DT Tommy Togiai
- LB Charlie Thomas III
- Safety Tanner McCalister
- K Lucas Havrisik
Seeing the team’s roster laid out in one place, what stands out to you?
