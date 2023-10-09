Roster reset: Browns 53-man roster & practice squad after the bye week

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 coming out of the earliest bye week possible in the NFL. The Browns defense looked great for three games before falling apart, along with the rest of the team, in Week 4. The offense sputtered without RB Nick Chubb except for a Week 3 performance that made fans excited about what could be.

Fortunately for Cleveland, the bye week came at a perfect time to, hopefully, ensure that QB Deshaun Watson only misses one game due to a shoulder issue. Major injuries to OL Jack Conklin and Chubb have had significant impacts on the team.

With some changes to the roster, coming out of the bye week is a perfect time to take a look at the Browns 53-man roster and practice squads.

53-man

After the Bye Week Position Starter(s) Backup(s) Position Starter(s) Backup(s) QB Deshaun Watson Dorian Thompson-Robinson RB Jerome Ford Kareem Hunt, Pierre Strong Jr. WR Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Marquise Goodwin TE David Njoku Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant OT Jedrick Wills, Dawand Jones James Hudson Guard Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn Center Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler, Nick Harris DE Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris Siaki Ika, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst LB Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II CB Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell, Kahlef Hailassie Safety Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, D'Anthony Bell Kicker Dustin Hopkins Punter Corey Bojorquez LS Charley Hughlett

Practice Squad

Cleveland’s practice squad has also seen a number of changes since the start of the season with the following currently holding down the fort behind the active roster:

QB PJ Walker

RB Deon Jackson

OL Alex Leatherwood

OL Ty Nsekhe

TE Devin Asiasi

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

WR Jaelon Darden

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

CB A.J. Green

DE Sam Kamara

DE Lonnie Phelps

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

LB Charlie Thomas III

Safety Tanner McCalister

K Lucas Havrisik

Seeing the team’s roster laid out in one place, what stands out to you?