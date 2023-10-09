Daily Dawg Chow 10/9: Browns do not lose divisional ground during bye week

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Something to watch on SNF as Niners star reportedly dealing with an injury (Jared Mueller) Deebo Samuel did not have an injury designation going into SNF
- Browns: 3 players to like on defense at the bye (Thomas Moore) Cleveland has one of the league’s best defenses after four weeks and here are three players deserving of some attention.
- Broncos are reportedly open for business, could Browns target OL, WRs (Jared Mueller) Randy Gregory was the first but Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Garrett Bolles top the list
- Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/8/23) (Thomas Moore) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Report: ‘Preliminary Talk’ Browns’ Nick Chubb May Need 2 Surgeries Repair Knee Injury (Bleacher Report) “The concern for Chubb is heightened because this is the same knee he dislocated in 2015 while in college at Georgia, which resulted in a torn PCL, MCL and LCL.”
- Tailgate 19: do the Browns need a better backup QB? (WOIO) “Should the Browns upgrade the backup quarterback position or continue to trust rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson?”
- Cleveland Browns: Moving Out of the Bye Week (NEO Sports Insiders) “With the Browns having an early week 5 bye this season there was a lot of speculation that it would do more harm than good for the team.”
- Where the AFC North stands for the Browns following Week 5 in the NFL - A to Z Sports (AtoZ Sports) “Cleveland Browns are 2-2 heading into Week 6 but a lot happened around the AFC North in Week 5.”
- Why don’t the Browns throw to Elijah Moore? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier answers some Browns-related questions from his channel
Loading comments...