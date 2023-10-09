Browns open as sizable home underdogs to the 49ers

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 6 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 42.

The Browns (2-2) are coming off of their bye week, but prior to that, they suffered a 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens — the same Ravens who just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 by a score of 17-10. After the bye would normally be a time to breathe a sigh of relief that your team is getting healthy, but it’s hard to say that about Cleveland. Their offensive line was a bit banged up heading into the bye, and we truly don’t know the severity or impact of Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury until we see him step into in-game action. Unfortunately, he’ll have to do so against (in my estimation) the best team in football.

The Ravens (5-0) are coming off of a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was supposed to be the game of the week for Week 5, but instead it turned into a slaughter, as the 49ers out-gained the Cowboys 421-197 in yardage and 37 minutes to 23 minutes in time of possession. The 49ers are a complete team, but Cleveland will have to hope their defense can play like it did in the first three weeks to let this one go down to the wire.

