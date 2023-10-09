Monday Night Football, Week 5: Packers vs. Raiders betting odds, pick

Monday Night Football concludes Week 5 of the NFL with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers taking on Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders. Garoppolo returns from concussion to try to get Las Vegas out of their three-game losing streak. This is their second home game, with the previous one having come on Sunday Night Football, and an odd finish that saw them kick a late field goal while behind, instead of going for a touchdown.

The Packers have been a tough team to have a pulse on, when you judge the off-and-on consistency of their defense versus the level of competition they’ve played. I think Josh Jacobs gets the running game going this week and the Raiders prevail. Raiders 23, Packers 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are 2.5 point favorites against the Packers.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.