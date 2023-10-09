Browns Joel Bitonio on crutches last week, day-to-day

Coming out of the bye week, the hope for the Cleveland Browns was that the team would be healthy for the long 13-game stretch run. The biggest story was QB Deshaun Watson after he missed the Browns Week 4 loss.

With RB Nick Chubb and OL Jack Conklin out of the season, losing Watson for multiple games could blow up the entire season.

Cleveland’s quarterback wasn’t on the field Monday but another injury popped up that is creating more concern for the team and their fans. HC Kevin Stefanski was vague when discussing why OL Joel Bitonio missed practice on Monday noting he was “working through something.”

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Bitonio left the Browns facilities last week on crutches with an “unspecified injury.”

Teams do not have to disclose information on injuries until Wednesday for Sunday games but it is concerning that Bitonio’s injury was kept secret until Monday and the team is giving vague information.

Cleveland currently has one reserve guard, Michael Dunn, while their lone backup tackle, James Hudson, could also step into that role if needed. There are two offensive linemen on the practice squad but both are listed as tackles.

Backup centers Nick Harris and Luke Wypler might also be able to step in if Bitonio is unable to play.

We will keep you up to date on Bitonio’s injury as soon as soon as more information is available.

What is your concern level with Bitonio’s injury popping up now and the team’s vague statements? Join the comment section to discuss