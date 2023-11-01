Browns Reacts Week 9 - Should Cleveland turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The outcome for Week 8 wasn’t a good one, as the Browns’ quarterback situation bit them when they tried to seal the game, allowing the Seahawks to score a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds. I imagine we will see the confidence level of Browns fans in the direction of the team drop again, but hopefully we’re walking into a game that can be an easy victory this week.

We are asking two other questions this week. The first question circles back to a question from weeks ago: do you want to see P.J. Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson start at quarterback this week? Walker got the edge in voting three weeks ago, but now that we’ve seen him play during that stretch and turn the ball over regularly, are fans wanting to give DTR a shot again if he has a true week of practice to work with?

Our other question asks, “What do you expect the outcome of Browns vs. Cardinals to be?” The Cardinals are considered the worst team in football, but Cleveland’s quarterback situation continues to make it difficult to predict whether they can truly take over a game or not.