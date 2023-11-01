Daily Dawg Chow 11/1: Browns trade Donovan Peoples-Jones, make other roster moves

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns trade away DPJ... for very little (Jared Mueller) The feel good story ends with a dud in Cleveland
- NFL free agency: A key change now that the trade deadline is over (Jared Mueller) Players are no longer released in the NFL
- Browns NFL Power Rankings: QB play costs Cleveland, as Bengals slip ahead of them heading into Week 9 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns are out of the Top 10 after leading the league in turnovers on offense.
- Browns make six moves on their practice squad on Tuesday (Jared Mueller) With the NFL trade deadline today, Browns roster is in flux already
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions, acquire 2025 6th-round pick (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions have agreed to the following trade: Browns receive: 2025 6th round pick. Lions receive: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.”
- ‘Makes Sense’ For Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Return vs. Ravens (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be nearing a return from his shoulder injury.”
- Will David Njoku be a trick or a treat vs. Cardinals? | ‘NFL Fantasy Live’ (nfl.com) “NFL Network’s Adam Rank reveals whether Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will be a trick or a treat when he faces the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday of Week 9 in the 2023 season.”
- Arizona Cardinals vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, 11/5/2023 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 9 (Doc’s Sports) ”The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) are traveling to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Cleveland Browns (4-3). Cleveland is 7.5-point favorites from oddsmakers. The over/under is 39.5.”
- Browns who have over-achieved in 2020 so far (Youtube) Quincy Carrier recognizes some unexpected performances almost halfway through the season
