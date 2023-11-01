3 Cleveland Browns who should be extended before the end of the league year

The Cleveland Browns currently have 21 players that are slated to become free agents in March 2024. Though an argument could be made for quite a few of them to be extended or resigned, three specific players have proven to be important assets when it comes to the success of the team.

Grant Delpit

Delpit got off to a slow start in Cleveland due to an Achilles injury that he suffered during training camp of his rookie year which caused him to miss the entire 2020 season. After surgery and months of rehabilitation, he became a full-time starter in the 2nd half of the 2021 season. He performed admirably in most aspects but was inconsistent overall. He began to hit his stride in the 2022 season in terms of his overall performance and production, especially during the final 9-10 games of the season.

He has been flourishing so far in 2023 under the guidance of Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz. He has an overall PFF grade of 73.8, and is currently allowing one of the lowest completion percentages when targeted in pass coverage. If he continues on the path that he’s on, he’ll undoubtedly be on this year’s Pro Bowl roster.

Though it’s going to be a challenge for the Browns to afford Delpit, they have to at least try to make it work. He’s the type of player that teams can usually “find” the money for.

Current projected value: $12.386M per year

Maurice Hurst

This one is pretty self-explanatory.

Hurst has been one of the most important and impactful free agent signings of the 2023 offseason. He has been almost unblockable at times due to his technical prowess and quickness as both a pass rusher and run-stopper. He has an overall PFF grade of 87.9 which makes him one of the highest-graded defensive linemen in the league, regardless of position.

Though he’s been incredibly productive so far, he shouldn’t “break the bank” for Cleveland going forward.

Current projected value: $4.688M per year

Sione Takitaki

Takitaki has been the definition of consistency when on the field for the Browns throughout his first five years in the NFL. Though he entered the league as more of a “tweener”, he’s found a home as a true off-ball linebacker for the team. He’s displayed the ability to play all three linebacker positions, as well as a sub-package pass rusher with his hand in the dirt for Cleveland. He also plays a fairly large role on special teams as well, which definitely adds to his overall value.

Sione Takitaki more than deserves to be given an extension, and like Hurst, he shouldn’t demand a crazy amount of money.

Current projected value: $2.74M per year

Who do you think should get an extension during the season?