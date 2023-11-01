Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 9 TV Map

The Week 9 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta
Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio except the Cincinnati area will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).
National Coverage: Most of Arizona will see the game, and then there are tiny slivers of California, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia that will get to see the Browns.
Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 9 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:15 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Amazon)
- Sunday - 9:30 AM: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NFL Network)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets (ABC/ESPN)
Loading comments...