Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 9 TV Map

See which cities get to watch the Cardinals vs. Browns game on television this week.

By Chris Pokorny
The Week 9 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Adam Archuleta

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio except the Cincinnati area will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).

National Coverage: Most of Arizona will see the game, and then there are tiny slivers of California, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia that will get to see the Browns.

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 9 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Thursday - 8:15 PM ET: Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Amazon)
  • Sunday - 9:30 AM: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NFL Network)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns (CBS)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (NBC)
  • Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets (ABC/ESPN)

