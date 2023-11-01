 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deshaun Watson, Browns practice updates for Wednesday

Quarterback returns to the field for Week 9’s first practice

By Jared Mueller
Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Many wondered if the Cleveland Browns would go out to add another quarterback due to Deshaun Watson’s injury and the struggles of PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. That they did not led many to assume Watson would be back in the next week or two.

While we won’t know for sure if he can return for this week’s game, Watson is back on the field for practice today:

HC Kevin Stefanski provided a few more details on Watson:

Four Browns will not practice today including David Bell who was expected to get more snaps after the Donovan Peoples-Jones trade:

