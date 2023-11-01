Deshaun Watson, Browns practice updates for Wednesday

Many wondered if the Cleveland Browns would go out to add another quarterback due to Deshaun Watson’s injury and the struggles of PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. That they did not led many to assume Watson would be back in the next week or two.

While we won’t know for sure if he can return for this week’s game, Watson is back on the field for practice today:

Deshaun Watson expected to practice today for #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 1, 2023

HC Kevin Stefanski provided a few more details on Watson:

Stefanski says that Deshaun Watson will practice in a limited basis today. Stefanski won't say if Watson will play Sunday #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 1, 2023

Four Browns will not practice today including David Bell who was expected to get more snaps after the Donovan Peoples-Jones trade: