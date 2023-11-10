Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 10.0

Another mock draft is coming at you this week as we prepare for another weekend of college football and the march toward the end of the regular season. Yes, there’s still action on the field even though the sports world awaits the Big Ten’s punishment on That Team Up North in the sign-stealing scandal while the team is preparing for their biggest test to date on Saturday against Penn State.

There are some other big-time matchups to watch this week as Tennessee/Missouri, Utah/Washington, Ole Miss/Georgia, and USC/Oregon that will each have future NFL hopefuls and names we’ve mocked to the Cleveland Browns in previous renditions of the weekly mock draft series.

If you missed Monday’s mock draft, you can check it out here.

Round 2

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston: Paul likely won’t be available for the Browns in the late second round come April but in this scenario, the Cougars’ left tackle fell to a team that could look to replace Jed Wills at the position after the 2024 season. Currently the sixth-ranked FBS offensive tackle on Pro Football Focus, Paul has allowed just four sacks and ten quarterback hits in 1,703 pass-blocking snaps during his collegiate career.

2023 Stats: 94.9 pass block grade, 69.3 run block grade, five pressures allowed.

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. Cincinnati at 7 p.m. on FS1

Round 3

Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson: Davis would likely be a no-go for the front office due to his age (23.9 at the start of the 2024 NFL season) but there’s no denying the talent he has and how he could potentially help the Browns defensive front. During his career with the Tigers, Davis has been effective as both a pass rusher and a run defender, and pairing him up with Jim Schwartz and alongside Dalvin Tomlinson would make a solid interior duo for the immediate future.

2023 Stats: 27 total tackles (11 solo, three for a loss), 0.5 sacks.

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. Georgia Tech at noon on ABC

Round 5

Dez Walker, WR, North Carolina: After spending two seasons at Kent State and then missing the first month of the season while the NCAA held him out for being a potential two-time transfer, Walker dropped into the Tar Heels offense and became another weapon for Drake Maye, the potential first overall pick in the draft. Walker has big-time ability averaging over 15 yards per catch in the last two seasons and 17 touchdowns between Kent State and UNC including six in the five games he’s appeared in this season.

2023 Stats: 28 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns.

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. Duke at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Round 7

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma: The junior linebacker has done it all for the Sooners in his three years being a disruptive force in Brent Venables's defense. He’s an above-average tackler, has shown the ability to get after quarterbacks, and has been solid in coverage with three career interceptions including a pick-six earlier this season against Tulsa.

2023 Stats: 73 total tackles (35 solo, 11.5 for a loss), two sacks, one forced fumble and recovery, and one interception (returned for a touchdown).

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. West Virginia at 7 p.m. on FOX

Tate Ratledge, iOL, Georgia: After waiting two years to become a starter for the Bulldogs, Ratledge has proven his talent was worth the wait. The right guard has allowed just one sack and nine total pressures in 774 pass-blocking snaps and made strides as a run-blocker this season compared to last.

2023 Stats: 83.3 pass block grade, 77.1 run block grade, three pressures allowed

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State: The redshirt sophomore has backed up his Freshman All-American season with another strong campaign for the Cougars as both a free safety as well as playing in the slot. His best attribute may be as a tackler which would be a warm welcome to the Browns secondary since they haven’t been the strongest in that category.

2023 Stats: 56 total tackles (37 solo, 5 for a loss), 1.5 sacks, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception (returned for a touchdown)

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. Cal at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State: The senior cornerback for the Nittany Lions has been utilized in a variety of ways but has mostly been an outside corner. Penn State has used him in the slot and also in the box where he’s had three sacks in each of the last two seasons. He’ll need to improve his tackling if he wants to make it to the next level because he’ll likely be utilized on special teams starting out.

2023 Stats: 19 total tackles (15 solo, four for a loss), three sacks, four pass deflections, and one interception

Next Matchup: Saturday vs. Michigan at noon on FOX

For this draft scenario, we used the NFL Mock Draft Database Simulator.