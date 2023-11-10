Daily Dawg Chow 11/10: Cleveland Browns prepare for huge game in Baltimore

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns fans are split down the middle on whether they’ll beat Baltimore, but fan confidence is up (Chris Pokorny) The shutout win over the Cardinals last week gave a boost to fan confidence.
- Browns, Ravens injury report for Thursday: Baltimore adds a number to their list (Jared Mueller) Only 3 out for Cleveland
- NFL Picks Week 10, and media picks for Browns vs. Ravens (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 10 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Ravens.
- Community Convo: I’ll feel... if the Browns are.... after Week 11 (Jared Mueller) Schedule: Browns vs Ravens, Browns vs Steelers could decide the outcome of the season
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns Midseason Defensive Awards (Sports Illustrated) “Myles Garrett is making a serious case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year through the first nine weeks of the season. Garrett’s 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and near constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks makes him one of the most productive players in the league.”
- Top 10 Cleveland Browns plays at midseason | 2023 season (nfl.com) “Watch a countdown of the 10 best highlight plays made by the Cleveland Browns through the first nine weeks of the 2023 regular season.”
- How the Browns run game has evolved of the first half of the season (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland is fifth in the league in total rushing yards”
- This time, the Ravens and Browns and should have both Jackson and Watson healthy when they meet (CBS) “Deshaun is a playmaker,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s going to do it on time with the rhythm passing and the quick game. He can do it with play-action — the boots and the play-action stuff off of their zone run game — and then he can do it as far as extending the play.”
- AFC North is crazy and it’s only getting crazier (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines what looks like the best division in football
Is it exciting to you that the AFC North is so great or frustrating that the Browns have to fight through it?
