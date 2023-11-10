Browns, Ravens final injury report: 3 out for Cleveland, 3 key players questionable for Baltimore

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have their second matchup of the season as the AFC North continues to be the class of the NFL. Injuries look to be a big story, as they were in the first game, with some key players questionable and at least one key Cleveland player out.

The Browns are thankful that Deshaun Watson will take snaps at quarterback instead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was thrust in for the first matchup, but OL Dawand Jones being out is a big concern with Jed Wills and Jack Conklin both on injured reserve.

The final injury report shows some important players as questionable as well:

Browns Injury Report

David Bell - Knee - Out

Marquise Goodwin - Concussion - Out

Dawand Jones - Knee, Shoulder - Out

Greg Newsome - Groin - Questionable

Pierre Strong - Hamstring - Questionable

Losing Strong along with the rest of the offensive players would really limit the team’s depth and rotation. Likely we see at least one offensive lineman and a receiver elevated for Sunday. Both Strong and Newsome were limited in Friday’s practice.

Ravens Injury Report

OT Morgan Moses - Shoulder - Questionable

CB Jalyn Armour-David - Illness - Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey - Hamstring - Questionable

RB Keaton Mitchell - Hamstring - Questionable

While there are some really important names on the Baltimore list, only Humphrey was limited in practice on Friday. The other three were listed as full participants.

How big of an impact do you think the Browns injuries will have on this game? Join the comment section below to discuss your thoughts, worries and concerns.