Browns-Ravens DraftKings Week 10 prop bets: Bet on Kareem Hunt finding some yardage

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, November 12, at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns are 6.5-point underdogs against the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 10.

Browns vs. Ravens: Best NFL player prop bets

Deshaun Watson Over 0.5 Touchdown Passes (-200)

Cleveland’s offensive tackle situation might seem dire, but they are a well-coached group and Bill Callahan will get them through it. The Ravens feature one of the league's top pass defenses, but any time you have a shot at betting on Watson needing to throw just one touchdown, you take it.

Kareem Hunt Over 23.5 Rushing Yards (-140)

Cleveland's offensive gameplan will be focused on positive yardage plays, with some potential deep shots mixed in. Kareem Hunt has been consistent and moves that pile forward. He is usually good for a decent-sized gain in one carry that gets him half the yardage, and Cleveland will lean on him to get 24 rushing hards at least. Hunt has 31 yards rushing or more in each of his last 4 games.

Kareem Hunt Over 6.5 Yards Receiving (+100)

I'll take this bet against any team; that essentially means he may only need one target during the game. He's gone without a catch in 3 of his 6 games, which seems a bit concerning for taking this bet, but I'll count on him being featured.

Browns fans, let us know which player prop bets you’re looking at this week against the Ravens.