Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/11/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns offensive line takes big hit for Baltimore game (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi delivered some big injury news on Friday, and while it was not unexpected it did not make it any easier to hear. A week after losing starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to injured reserve with a knee injury, Stefanski announced that the Browns will now also be without starting right tackle Dawand Jones for Sunday’s key AFC North game against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Scouting how Cleveland can take control of the AFC North in our Q&A with Baltimore Beatdown (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens. To help preview a few topics from the Ravens’ perspective, we reached out to Kyle Barber from Baltimore Beatdown and exchanged five questions with him.
- Browns, Ravens final injury report: 3 out for Cleveland, 3 key players questionable for Baltimore (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have their second matchup of the season as the AFC North continues to be the class of the NFL. Injuries look to be a big story, as they were in the first game, with some key players questionable and at least one key Cleveland player out.
- James Proche’s history includes a huge medical scare in high school (Barry Shuck) - Prior to the Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Cleveland Browns signed James Proche to the practice squad. He was then elevated on game day and had a very good game returning kicks, showing everyone that he is capable of handling the punt return duties.
- Browns vs. Ravens: Week 10 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland heads to Baltimore hoping to put some pressure on the first-place Ravens. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Jim Schwartz: ‘It will be a good AFC North battle’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland DC preparing the Browns for their second shot at the Baltimore Ravens this season.
- Way too early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 10.0 (Jackson McCurry) - Another mock draft is coming at you this week as we prepare for another weekend of college football and the march toward the end of the regular season. Yes, there’s still action on the field even though the sports world awaits the Big Ten’s punishment on That Team Up North in the sign-stealing scandal while the team is preparing for their biggest test to date on Saturday against Penn State.
- Browns vs Ravens: Lamar Jackson and 2 other Ravens of interest to watch this week (Matt Wilson) - Browns, Ravens has a strong betting line spread this week with these 3 players being a big reason.
Cleveland Browns:
- Myles Garrett says difference between Ravens and Browns in first meeting was ‘3 drives’ (Beacon Journal) - The scoreboard said it wasn’t close the first time the Browns and Baltimore Ravens played this season. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, though, would like to lodge a mild dispute toward what the final score actually said.
- Elijah Moore focused on putting ‘best foot forward’ for the Browns despite ‘frustrating’ individual start (cleveland.com) - The first half of the 2023 season hasn’t gone how just about anyone thought it would for Browns receiver Elijah Moore. That includes Moore himself.
- Browns defense charged with stopping Lamar Jackson, keeping up with Ravens’ stingy defense (Browns Zone) - Coordinator Jim Schwartz and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. downplayed the meeting of top-ranked defenses set to take place Sunday when the Browns visit the Ravens. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah isn’t buying the dismissal.
- I really want to see what Deshaun Watson & the Browns can do vs. the Ravens (Terry Pluto) - The Browns at Baltimore. Yes, it’s a big game, probably as big as it can be in the middle of the 17-game NFL season.
NFL:
- The Ravens have the NFL’s best defense. Kyle Van Noy, a midseason signing, is a big reason why. (Baltimore Sun) - Kyle Van Noy has the same question you do. How the heck was he available for the Ravens to sign in late September?
- How the Bengals created a more disruptive pass rush (ESPN) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive linemen BJ Hill and Sam Hubbard knew exactly what to do in a big moment at the end of the first half in Sunday’s 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills. Hill, a defensive tackle, twisted left and attacked the edge of the offensive formation to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Hubbard worked from the edge inside. The plan worked and resulted in a sack. What to do next was a bit trickier.
- Aaron Rodgers was supposed to define the Jets’ season. Instead, the decision not to replace him has (The Ringer) - It’s been two months since Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles. So why have the New York Jets chosen to keep starting Zach Wilson instead of finding another quarterback?
Do you think tomorrow’s game will define the Browns season or just really important?
Join the Chow Community in the comment section below where you might see the best GIFs available
Loading comments...