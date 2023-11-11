Report: Browns to elevate fan favorite WR vs Ravens

The Cleveland Browns roster has taken some big hits so far this season with a variety of players out for the season and three already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. While the offensive line is the biggest concern, wide receiver has all of a sudden become quite thin as well.

From the Browns initial 53-man roster, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell and Marquise Goodwin will not play for Cleveland on Sunday. DPJ is in Detroit while Bell and Goodwin are out injured.

James Proche, and his interesting history, was signed to the 53-man roster to join Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman. Now, according to Brad Stainbrook, training camp favorite Austin Watkins will get his shot as well:

Source: #Browns plan to elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. from the practice squad this week barring any last minute change. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 11, 2023

As Stainbrook noted, things could change especially if one of the two questionable players is not able to go in Week 10.

In four preseason games, Watkins had 16 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns. While he joined the team late in the offseason, Watkins looked like a keeper and had many fans vocal about his place on the 53-man roster.

Instead, the Browns released him during final cuts and brought him back to the practice squad. The 6’3”, 210-pound receiver has not played a regular season game since going undrafted in 2021.

Cleveland will make elevation decisions sometime on Saturday which will likely include one of the practice squad offensive linemen and, if nothing changes, Watkins.

What are your expectations for Watkins after his great preseason?