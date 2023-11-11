Browns roster: Elevate 2 for Ravens game

The story this week for the Cleveland Browns has been the injuries on the offensive line. Jedrick Wills joined Jack Coklin on injured reserve but the former should return late in the year unlike the latter.

Dawand Jones was ruled out at the end of the week as well.

With their top three offensive linemen out, it was expected that the Browns would have to elevate one of their practice squad linemen versus the Baltimore Ravens. Last night we got a report that WR Austin Watkins would be one of the elevations.

Saturday afternoon came the official word that Cleveland was elevating two off their practice squad but not an offensive lineman.

Watkins was one of the two while CB AJ Green was the other.

With two receivers already ruled out, Watkins’ elevation made sense while Green’s could be a bad sign for CB Greg Newsome’s availability tomorrow. Newsome is questionable for Sunday’s AFC North matchup.

We will get the final word on RB Pierre Strong and Newsome when the inactive reports come out 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.