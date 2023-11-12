Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (11/12/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs. Ravens NFL Week 10 Preview and Prediction - Cleveland can turn the tide this week (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, and general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
- Browns vs Ravens: 3 most important questions for Cleveland (Curtiss Brown) - Deshaun Watson, lost offensive tackles among top concerns for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens.
- Browns elevate two players for Ravens game (Jared Mueller) - Cleveland adds wide receiver Austin Watkins and cornerback AJ Green, but not an offensive lineman, for Week 10.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns, Ravens make strong cases to be called NFL’s best defense (ESPN) - When the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the significance will transcend a battle between two of the AFC’s top teams. With each quarterback hit, every tackle for a loss, the Browns and Ravens will be making a statement that they have the best defense in the NFL.
- Browns defense well aware of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s ‘favorite target,’ Mark Andrews (Beacon Journal) - A little more than a month ago, the Baltimore Ravens came to Cleveland to play the Browns. Lamar Jackson targeted Mark Andrews five times in that game, and all five found the hands of the big tight end. Then again, that’s exactly the way it seems to go when Andrews sees the Browns. He goes from being one of the best tight ends of this generation to being one of the best tight ends of all time.
- Getting the deep passing game going and more to watch when the Browns face the Ravens (cleveland.com) - The Browns can make a statement on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. The game is far from a must-win — in reality, a split of the next two weeks against Baltimore and then home for Pittsburgh would still leave them in a good position — it is a measuring stick, especially with Deshaun Watson back at quarterback.
- 3 Burning Questions for the Browns ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. Ravens (clevelandbrowns.com) - Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens will be a physical game as both teams are fighting to win the AFC North. Here are three questions the Browns must answer to have a chance Sunday.
NFL:
- New Orleans Saints player Michael Thomas arrested in Kenner, police say (nola.com) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested in Kenner Friday evening, according to the Kenner Police Department. Thomas is accused of pushing a contractor working near his home and throwing a brick at his truck at about 7 p.m.
- Ex-NFL CB D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in Houston car crash (ESPN) - Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in Houston early Saturday morning after a car sped through a red light and caused a collision with another vehicle. Hayden was 33.
- There’s no turning back for the Steelers after the benching of Chuks Okorafor (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - There are several layers to the benching of right tackle Chuks Okorafor, one of the Steelers’ most dependable linemen for the past 3 ½ seasons, not the least of which might have been finding an opportunity to finally get their No. 1 draft choice into the starting lineup.
