Browns, Ravens early Sunday injury updates

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens face off in a vital AFC North matchup today. For both teams, Week 10 and 11 could decide the fate of the division with back-to-back matchups with AFC North rivals.

The Browns have significant injury issues with both of their starting offensive tackles out in Week 10 while the Ravens are mostly healthy.

In the final injury report, Cleveland had two questionable players while Baltimore had four. With the Browns elevating CB AJ Green, it is possible that CB Greg Newsome II would be able to play.

The Ravens have three starters including RB Keaton Mitchell and CB Marlon Humphrey among their questionable players. Overnight reports are more optimistic about Mitchell:

#Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (questionable, hamstring) — who exploded for 138 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first game action last week — is expected to play Sunday vs. #Browns, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 11, 2023

Humphrey looks like he’ll be a true game-time decision:

#Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell, who tweaked his hamstring early this week but was a full participant on Friday, is expected to play today, source said.



Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) is optimistic about playing but needs to clear a pre-game warmup first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2023

With the midpoint of the season past, injuries will continue to be a huge storyline for the rest of the year.

We will get the official inactive reports from both teams around 11:30 AM today.