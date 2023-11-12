 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Ravens early Sunday injury updates

Keaton Mitchell, Marlon Humphrey look likely to play

By Jared Mueller
Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens face off in a vital AFC North matchup today. For both teams, Week 10 and 11 could decide the fate of the division with back-to-back matchups with AFC North rivals.

The Browns have significant injury issues with both of their starting offensive tackles out in Week 10 while the Ravens are mostly healthy.

In the final injury report, Cleveland had two questionable players while Baltimore had four. With the Browns elevating CB AJ Green, it is possible that CB Greg Newsome II would be able to play.

The Ravens have three starters including RB Keaton Mitchell and CB Marlon Humphrey among their questionable players. Overnight reports are more optimistic about Mitchell:

Humphrey looks like he’ll be a true game-time decision:

With the midpoint of the season past, injuries will continue to be a huge storyline for the rest of the year.

We will get the official inactive reports from both teams around 11:30 AM today.

