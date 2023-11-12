Browns, Ravens inactive reports: Keaton Mitchell, Greg Newsome, Marlon Humphrey decisions

The AFC North is the best division in the NFL by a long shot with the next two weeks likely to lead to some separation. The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup in Week 10 while the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
Today’s Browns vs Ravens game could be greatly impacted by injuries to the visiting team with the home team also having four questionable players.
With 90 minutes until kickoff, both teams released their official inactive reports with some important decisions made:
Browns Inactive Report
- WR David Bell
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- OL Dawand Jones
- QB Dorian Thompson Robinson - Emergency QB
- S Ronnie Hickman
- DE Isaiah McGuire
- DT Siaki Ika
Ravens Inactive Report
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- WR Tylan Wallace
- G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- OT Morgan Moses
- QB Josh Johnson - Emergency QB
Kickoff comes in a little over an hour in what could be the start of a division-changing portion of the schedule for the Browns and the Ravens.
