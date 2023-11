The Cleveland Browns fell behind the Baltimore Ravens 14-0 before a first quarter field goal got them on the board. With not much to celebrate so far, this block by WR Cedric Tillman on DE/OLB Kyle Van Noy is a pretty fun highlight:

The block by Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/htRr7N95jm — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 12, 2023

Van Noy then ran into Tillman after the play leading to a 15-yard penalty for the Ravens defender.