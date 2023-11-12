 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns injury update on Denzel Ward after halftime

Reason and extent of injury unknown at this point

By Jared Mueller
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns did not start Week 10 the way they wanted giving up 14 points to the Baltimore Ravens before finally getting on the board with a field goal. Injuries to the Browns top three offensive tackles is one of the reasons for problems for the offense.

The defense was mostly healthy going into the game but CB Denzel Ward left in the first quarter:

Shortly after being taken to the locker room, the team announced that Ward had another head injury concern:

Concussions have been a big problem for Ward throughout his career in the NFL.

It is possible that this is the play that led to Ward’s injury but that has not be confirmed:

Baltimore’s LT Ronnie Stanley comes flying into the play late hitting Ward in the head. LB Anthony Walker points at Stanley after the play asking for a penalty.

Update:

Ward has been cleared of a concussion, great news, but questionable to return:

Update 2:

Cleveland’s cornerback has been ruled out for the game:

We will get updates on Ward after the game.

