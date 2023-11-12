Browns injury update on Denzel Ward after halftime

The Cleveland Browns did not start Week 10 the way they wanted giving up 14 points to the Baltimore Ravens before finally getting on the board with a field goal. Injuries to the Browns top three offensive tackles is one of the reasons for problems for the offense.

The defense was mostly healthy going into the game but CB Denzel Ward left in the first quarter:

Denzel Ward going to the locker room now with #Browns medical personnel — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 12, 2023

Shortly after being taken to the locker room, the team announced that Ward had another head injury concern:

Denzel Ward is being evaluated for a head injury... #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 12, 2023

Concussions have been a big problem for Ward throughout his career in the NFL.

It is possible that this is the play that led to Ward’s injury but that has not be confirmed:

Baltimore’s LT Ronnie Stanley comes flying into the play late hitting Ward in the head. LB Anthony Walker points at Stanley after the play asking for a penalty.

Update:

Ward has been cleared of a concussion, great news, but questionable to return:

Denzel Ward cleared concussion protocol but is questionable to return with a neck injury — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 12, 2023

Update 2:

Cleveland’s cornerback has been ruled out for the game:

#Browns have ruled CB Denzel Ward out with a neck injury and S Juan Thornhill is questionable with a calf injury. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 12, 2023

We will get updates on Ward after the game.