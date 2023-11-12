 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlight: Jordan Elliott blocks FG attempt, Anthony Walker with big return

Huge change in direction late in the 2nd quarter

By Jared Mueller
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Week 10 has not gone the Cleveland Browns way so far against the Baltimore Ravens but, late in the second quarter, things could be changing. On a Ravens field goal attempt, DT Jordan Elliott got his hand up to block it.

LB Anthony Walker picked it up for a big return to put the Browns in a position to possibly get points going into halftime:

Huge play on special teams in a game that had been a struggle for Cleveland most of the day.

