Watch Mike Ford’s INT watching after Mike Ford big hit late in the 2nd quarter

2 straight big plays against Lamar Jackson

By Jared Mueller
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

With the Cleveland Browns down 17-9 late in the second quarter, seldom-used DB Mike Ford made two straight big plays. First, Ford hit Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson near the sideline, although the person who posted the video believes it was a late hit:

On the very next play, Ford intercepts Jackson’s bad pass:

Despite the difficult start, the Browns have made enough plays to keep the game within one score.

