Watch Mike Ford’s INT watching after Mike Ford big hit late in the 2nd quarter

With the Cleveland Browns down 17-9 late in the second quarter, seldom-used DB Mike Ford made two straight big plays. First, Ford hit Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson near the sideline, although the person who posted the video believes it was a late hit:

This is a late hit penalty on every other QB in the NFL



Lamar Jackson never gets these calls



It’s ridiculous #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/I40BRdEvGQ — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) November 12, 2023

On the very next play, Ford intercepts Jackson’s bad pass:

.@MikeFordJr_ forces the TO to give us a shot before the half!#CLEvsBAL on FOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/EZUsiwSwQp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 12, 2023

Despite the difficult start, the Browns have made enough plays to keep the game within one score.