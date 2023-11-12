 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Kareem Hunt won’t be denied, does pushups after TD run

Browns pull within 7 points of Ravens on strong run by Hunt

By Jared Mueller
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Things haven’t gone perfectly for the Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Ravens but a 17-play drive in the third quarter made the score 24-17. The Browns latest score was because RB Kareem Hunt would not be denied, then hit some pushups in the endzone:

A lot of game left but great to see the fight in Hunt and the entire Browns team.

