Video: Deflection by Okoronkwo, Pick 6 by Newsome

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are locked up in a tough AFC North game in Week 10. With the Ravens up seven points, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo deflected QB Lamar Jackson’s pass leading to Greg Newsome II’s pick-6 touchdown:
Unfortunately, Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point leaving Cleveland down a point in the middle of the fourth quarter.
