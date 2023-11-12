 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Deflection by Okoronkwo, Pick 6 by Newsome

A huge play in the fourth quarter for Greg Newsome’s first INT of his career

By Jared Mueller
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are locked up in a tough AFC North game in Week 10. With the Ravens up seven points, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo deflected QB Lamar Jackson’s pass leading to Greg Newsome II’s pick-6 touchdown:

Unfortunately, Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point leaving Cleveland down a point in the middle of the fourth quarter.

