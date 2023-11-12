Deshaun Watson was perfect when Browns needed him the most versus Ravens

Nothing was going right for QB Deshaun Watson or the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. At one point, Watson was 1-9 for 19 yards and an interception (that was returned for a touchdown on the first play of the game).

Browns fans know how the story ended in Week 10 against the Ravens but the details are vital as well.

Watson was perfect in the second half. That is not hyperbole, Cleveland’s starting quarterback was 14-14 for 139 yards and one touchdown in the third and fourth quarters.

While those numbers are not eye-popping, they came during “winning” or “crunch” time when the Browns needed it the most.

When Watson got the ball for the first time in the second half, Cleveland was down 24-9 after former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. raced 40 yards for a touchdown on Baltimore’s first possession.

Cleveland scored on their next three possessions with drives of 80, 63 and 56 yards. Not a cheap, easy score among those drives.

Watson finished the game with a simple stat line overall: 20/34, 213 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 INT plus 8 rushes for 37 yards and a 2-point conversion.

The Browns gave up a load of draft picks and a huge contract to acquire Watson to take them from good to great. Sunday against the Ravens was the first time he’s proven the team brought in a player who could do it when it mattered most.

In the tough AFC North, the next test comes quickly with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town. Can Watson do it in back-to-back weeks against very good defenses after taking a beating this week?