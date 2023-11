The usually stoic Amari Cooper was excited to show Cleveland Browns fans a glimpse of the celebration in the team’s locker room after they knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10:

Just about every #Browns player is live on Instagram right now, celebrating in the locker room. Here is Amari Cooper’s live: pic.twitter.com/agOVZUXOvC — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 12, 2023

When Cooper is celebrating, you know it is a big win