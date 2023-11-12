Browns clap back at Roquan Smith from his ‘in front of their wife and kids’ comment

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are 1-1 this season but only one of those teams won a game against the opposing team’s starting QB. In the first matchup, Ravens LB Roquan Smith made a comment about beating the Browns in front of their families. Cleveland players didn’t forget as seen in Kareem Hunt’s Instagram story:

IN FRONT OF THEIR WIFE AND KIDS



Browns remembered Roquan Smith's quote from earlier in the season. pic.twitter.com/khTBhhPVhl — Bottlegate (@Bottlegate) November 12, 2023

Given the state of the AFC, its possible the two teams will square off once again in the playoffs. For now, the Browns (and their fans) get to celebrate.