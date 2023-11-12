Browns vs Steelers Week 11: Pittsburgh loses key defender for season

The ink is not dry on Week 10 of the NFL season but it is natural to look ahead a little bit to Week 11 when the Cleveland Browns face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The second of back-to-back games in the AFC North pits two teams with surprising 6-3 records.

Neither the Browns or Steelers have been great on offense while both have been beset with injuries as well.

Cleveland fans will point back to Pittsburgh’s safety Minkah Fitzpatrick injuring RB Nick Chubb as the biggest moment of the season so far.

After knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, the Browns have a chance to turn the tide completely from the first matchup with the Steelers when Chubb went down.

While Cleveland has a number of injuries we will be monitoring, Pittsburgh has already announced that they lost LB Kwon Alexander coming out of their Week 10 victory:

Steelers ILB Kwon Alexander’s season is done with a torn Achilles, source tells @AdamSchefter.



Brutal injury for a guy who was having a difference-making season and for a position group that already lost one starter last week. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 12, 2023

In eight games, Alexander has 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. As his stats show, the veteran linebacker has been all over the field for the Steelers.

Alexander has been especially helpful in pass coverage with Pro Football Focus grading him as the team’s fifth-best in coverage this year.

We will keep you up to date with all injury news going into this week’s huge matchup that could decide the AFC North leader if the Ravens lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.