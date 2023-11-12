Deshaun Watson dealing with a new injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had the type of game that the team and fans have been waiting for on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

After a rough first half where he was just six-of-20 and threw a pick-six on the second offensive play of the game, Watson rebounded with a perfect second half that saw him go 14-of-14 for 134 yards and a touchdown to post the first signature win of his Browns career.

The victory will quiet some of the outside noise that always seems to surround the Browns, at least for a short time, and sets up another AFC North divisional game next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This being the Browns, however, there can never be something positive without a corresponding negative, and that was the case with Watson, who took several big hits during the game, including one near the end of the first half where he injured his left ankle while being tackled by Baltimore defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the second quarter.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson in a walking boot. Says he doesn’t feel great now but “I’ll be fine.” Adds he’ll be ready to go next Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on his status throughout the week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 12, 2023

Watson was noticeably limping for the remainder of the game and will be returning to Cleveland with more than memories of just the Browns third win in Baltimore since 2007 as he reportedly left M&T Bank Stadium with a walking boot on his injured ankle.

When asked about his ankle, Watson admitted that he was not feeling well but will “be fine” and “ready to go” next week against the Steelers, according to NFL.com.

The ankle injury continues a frustrating season for Watson, who missed four games with a bruised rotator cuff after getting hurt in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans in what at the time had been his best game of the season.

The Browns managed to survive without Watson by going 2-2, but it would be a tall task to repeat that if it turns out that Watson is not, indeed, ready to go against the Steelers.

For now, there is no reason to think that will be the case, especially since Watson was able to finish today’s game, but it will be another interesting week of practice as the Browns prepare for another big game in what is shaping up to be an exciting season.