Browns open as 3.5 point favorites over the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 11 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 38.5.

The Browns (6-3) are coming off of a 33-31 comeback victory over the Ravens. The game got off to a bad start for Cleveland, as they were down 17-3 in the first quarter. The Browns chipped away and got to within a 24-17 deficit and forcing a punt to begin the fourth quarter. A muffed punt and score by Baltimore made it seem like the comeback would stall, but Cleveland scored the final 17 points to stun Baltimore and stay very much alive in the race to lead the AFC North.

The Steelers (6-3) are coming off of a 23-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers haven't had a lot of offensive output this season, but they are still grinding out games and hold a tiebreaker over Cleveland. It'll be the second huge division game in a row for the Browns.

