Daily Dawg Chow 11/13: DeShaun Watson leads legendary comeback victory over Baltimore Ravens

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns stun Ravens with comeback, win huge AFC North matchup 33-31 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns were down big in the first quarter, but hung tough and defeated the Ravens on the road.
- Browns open as 3.5 point favorites over the Steelers (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 38.5 for the game.
- Deshaun Watson dealing with a new injury (Thomas Moore) Browns QB heading back to Cleveland with a walking boot on his injured left ankle, says he will “be fine.”
- Brownies & Frownies: Browns defeats division leader Ravens with perseverance (Barry Shuck) Every game is critical to eyeing a post-season bid for the Browns and so are your post-game Brownies and Frownies
- Browns vs Steelers Week 11: Pittsburgh loses key defender for season (Jared Mueller) Kwon Alexander has been a key linebacker in coverage
- Video: Fired up Kevin Stefanski addresses Browns in locker room after Ravens win (Jared Mueller) You wanted it, you got it
- Deshaun Watson was perfect when Browns needed him the most versus Ravens (Jared Mueller) Key AFC North battle needed everything from everyone
- Browns clap back at Roquan Smith from his ‘in front of their wife and kids’ comment (Jared Mueller) Browns players didn’t forget the Ravens defender’s comments
- Video: Amari Cooper shares Browns locker room celebration after big Ravens victory (Jared Mueller) A lot to celebrate in Week 10
- Video: Deflection by Okoronkwo, Pick 6 by Newsome (Jared Mueller) A huge play in the fourth quarter for Greg Newsome’s first INT of his career
More Cleveland Browns news:
- How the Browns overcame 14-point 4th-quarter deficit to stun Ravens 33-31: Highlights, reaction and analysis (The Athletic) “Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to push the Cleveland Browns to a 33-31 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.”
- There’s Just Something Different About These Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns signal caller was a perfect, 14-of-14 for 139 yards and a touchdown in the second half, after a dreadful 6-of-20 for 79 yards in the first half. It was a Deshaun performance fans had been waiting to see. “
- Deshaun Watson’s signature Cleveland Browns moment finally arrived (USA Today) “I knew I had a lot more on my shoulders than I should have, putting ourselves in a hole, but I was ready and prepared for that moment,” Watson said after the game. “I didn’t fear anything.”
- Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns 33-31 in last play (CBS) “The Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium, 33-31.”
- Deshaun Watson leads Browns to ‘statement’ win vs. Ravens (ESPN) “The Browns — who had not won a game after trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in nine years — became just the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to win after trailing in the first minute and not leading until the final minute of regulation.”
- Watson rallies Browns from 14 down in 4th to 33-31 win over Ravens, tightening AFC North (Associated Press) “Big win on the road against a very, very good team — one of the top teams in the league, one of the best defenses in the league,” Watson said. “I think it was overall a great opportunity, not just for me but the whole offense — but this team too.”
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson (ankle) says he’ll ‘be fine’ after Sunday’s win over Ravens (nfl.com) “I’ll be fine,” Watson said after the game. “Right now I’m not feeling well, but I’ll be fine, I’ll be ready to go.”
Other news from the NFL:
- Joshua Dobbs leads Vikings over Saints for fifth straight win (Fox News) “Joshua Dobbs continued the Minnesota Vikings’ win streak as he delivered another brilliant performance to defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at home.”
- Baker Mayfield tosses two touchdowns in Week 10 win (FantasyPros) “The veteran quarterback spread the ball around Sunday, but was able to connect with Mike Evans on six receptions for 143 passing yards. Mayfield and the Buccaneers will take on the 49ers in Week 11.”
- Texans 30, Bengals 27: How Houston won a thriller in Cincinnati (Houston Chronicle) “The Texans pulled off one of their biggest wins in years. Here’s how Sunday’s victory over the Bengals played out.”
We want to keep the reaction to yesterday going, how are you feeling going into this huge Victory Monday?
Join the Chow Community in the comment section below to share your thoughts and feelings
Loading comments...