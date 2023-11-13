Browns injuries: Deshaun Watson, Denzel Ward updates

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson became injured in yesterday’s comeback 33-31 victory over division foe Baltimore Ravens. After the win, he was seen in a walking boot from an ankle injury he sustained late in the first half when he was tackled by former Browns Jadeveon Clowney. The boot was explained as just for precautionary reasons and was said to not be a big worry. Until today.

The injury must have been a bit worse than expected initially because today Watson had an MRI on his left ankle with the results not known at this time per Jake Trotter of ESPN Cleveland.

According to Trotter, Watson told him:

“I’ll be fine. Right now, I’m not feeling well, but I’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to go and ready for that opportunity for us.”

When asked if he thought he would play next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC North matchup, Watson stated that he expects to play in that game.

The injury against the Ravens did not stop Watson from continuing to play as he got the trainers to tape it and found he could go back in after some testing.

He then orchestrated a late drive with 4:55 left on the game clock and subsequently drove the Browns down the field, into field goal range as the clock was erased in the process leaving Baltimore no time to attempt to win the game late.

The Cleveland QB was set for an MRI on Monday but the results are not yet known.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins then booted a 40-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, to win the exhausting game.

Not sure how spearing a player helmet to helmet isn’t called and Denzel Ward likely is out due to it. pic.twitter.com/row5uQxM4T — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) November 12, 2023

In other news, CB Denzel Ward also left the Ravens game.

Ward left in the first quarter with an apparent head injury when he was struck with a cheap shot while he was trying to take down WR Zay Flowers. He was struck in the helmet by OT Ronnie Stanley. Ward has had a career full of concussions. During the game, he was cleared of concussion protocol but was questionable to return and then ruled out with an apparent neck injury.

Source classified #Browns corner Denzel Ward’s injury from Sunday as a minor neck strain. “He is going to be fine,” the source said. Ward, one of the league's best cornerbacks, took an unexpected shot from Ravens' Ronnie Stanley on a tackling attempt. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 13, 2023

Another defensive back had left the Baltimore game with an injury. S Juan Thornhill sustained a calf injury in the third quarter as he was making a tackle on Flowers. Eventually, he was ruled out. No word yet on Thornhill’s status.