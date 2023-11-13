Monday Night Football, Week 10: Broncos vs. Bills betting odds, pick

Monday Night Football concludes Week 10 of the NFL with the Denver Broncos taking on the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos have been viewed as sellers and not much of a contending team, but this game gets interesting after they’ve won their last two games (against the Packers and Chiefs). After allowing 70 points to the Dolphins in Week 3, Denver’s defense has only allowed an average of 15 points in their last three games. Buffalo, meanwhile, has been alternating wins and losses lately, causing them to drop out of the AFC playoff picture for the moment. I still like the Bills this week because they play much better at home, and should be the much better team on paper. Bills 27, Broncos 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 7.5 point favorites against the Broncos.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.