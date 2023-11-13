 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 - Geron Christian has best left tackle performance all season

Also, Amari Cooper thrives again and Deshaun Watson was perfect in the second half to spark the rally.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 10 Offensive Snap Counts

- - - - -
- - - - -
Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB Deshaun Watson 77 99% 20-of-34 (58.8%) for 213 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 8 rushes, 37 yards. 1 2-pt conversion.
QB P.J. Walker 1 1% 0-of-1 (0%).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Jerome Ford 50 64% 17 carries, 107 yards (6.3 YPC). 1 catch, 2 yards (1 target).
RB Kareem Hunt 28 36% 8 carries, 37 yards (3.2 YPC), 1 TD.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Amari Cooper 72 92% 6 catches, 98 yards (9 targets).
WR Charles Tillman 66 85% 0 catches (3 targets).
WR Elijah Moore 65 83% 5 catches, 44 yards (7 targets), 1 TD.
WR James Proche 3 4% 0 catches (1 target).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 68 87% 6 catches, 58 yards (9 targets).
TE Harrison Bryant 24 31% 1 catch, 3 yards (1 target). 1 rush, 2 yards.
TE Jordan Akins 5 6%
Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Geron Christian 78 100%
OL Joel Bitonio 78 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 78 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 78 100%
OL James Hudson 78 100%
OL Nick Harris 7 9%
OL Leroy Watson 2 3%
  • QB: It was a slumping opening quarter for Deshaun Watson, who went 1-of-9 in passing. At halftime, Watson was 6-of-20 for 79 yards. In the second half, he went a perfect 14-of-14 for 134 yards and the touchdown pass. He helped lead drives and looked like a difference maker, being a multi-dimensional threat of using his legs, escaping tackles, and also finding the open man. That second half was by far the most focused and in-tune we’ve seen of Watson, and gave a glimpse of why he got the massive contract that he did. Is this the turning point for him?
  • RB: Cleveland tightened things up with the running back rotation this week, sticking with just Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Ford did a great job getting positive yardage, and I thought he was better at trying to run between the tackles quickly as opposed to some previous weeks in which he would try stretching it to the outside. Hunt did the dirty work and continued his touchdown streak. Ford was the Browns’ third-highest graded offensive player by PFF, grading out to a 69.6.
  • WR: The Browns’ highest-graded offensive player was Amari Cooper, grading out to a 75.5. Cooper continues to perform week in and week out. Cedric Tillman didn’t get any catches this week, but tried to set an early tone with a blindside block (no flag) that ended up provoking the defense for a 15-yard penalty. James Proche might not have a gig for too much longer after his muffed punt and other receivers coming back soon. Elijah Moore caught his first touchdown of the season.
  • TE: Even though David Njoku didn’t score highly with PFF, after making a couple mistakes in the opening quarter, I thought he helped spark the offense with his catch-and-run ability. I still remain adamant that he needs to be fed more often. Harrison Bryant must have had a stellar day blocking, because he was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense by PFF, grading out to a 70.6.
  • OL: Kudos to the entire offensive line, which overall won the physicality battle despite the Browns being without their starting offensive tackles. Geron Christian graded out to a 69.6 by PFF, which was the highest grade by a Browns left tackle all season, and the best grade received by a Browns lineman in Week 10. It’s crazy how things work, isn’t it? We also saw Wyatt Teller channel the energy that made Browns fans love him, as Brian Baldinger highlighted here:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...