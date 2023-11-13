Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 - Geron Christian has best left tackle performance all season

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 10 Offensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|77
|99%
|20-of-34 (58.8%) for 213 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 8 rushes, 37 yards. 1 2-pt conversion.
|QB
|P.J. Walker
|1
|1%
|0-of-1 (0%).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|50
|64%
|17 carries, 107 yards (6.3 YPC). 1 catch, 2 yards (1 target).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|28
|36%
|8 carries, 37 yards (3.2 YPC), 1 TD.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|72
|92%
|6 catches, 98 yards (9 targets).
|WR
|Charles Tillman
|66
|85%
|0 catches (3 targets).
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|65
|83%
|5 catches, 44 yards (7 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|James Proche
|3
|4%
|0 catches (1 target).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|68
|87%
|6 catches, 58 yards (9 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|24
|31%
|1 catch, 3 yards (1 target). 1 rush, 2 yards.
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|5
|6%
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Geron Christian
|78
|100%
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|78
|100%
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|78
|100%
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|78
|100%
|OL
|James Hudson
|78
|100%
|OL
|Nick Harris
|7
|9%
|OL
|Leroy Watson
|2
|3%
- QB: It was a slumping opening quarter for Deshaun Watson, who went 1-of-9 in passing. At halftime, Watson was 6-of-20 for 79 yards. In the second half, he went a perfect 14-of-14 for 134 yards and the touchdown pass. He helped lead drives and looked like a difference maker, being a multi-dimensional threat of using his legs, escaping tackles, and also finding the open man. That second half was by far the most focused and in-tune we’ve seen of Watson, and gave a glimpse of why he got the massive contract that he did. Is this the turning point for him?
- RB: Cleveland tightened things up with the running back rotation this week, sticking with just Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Ford did a great job getting positive yardage, and I thought he was better at trying to run between the tackles quickly as opposed to some previous weeks in which he would try stretching it to the outside. Hunt did the dirty work and continued his touchdown streak. Ford was the Browns’ third-highest graded offensive player by PFF, grading out to a 69.6.
- WR: The Browns’ highest-graded offensive player was Amari Cooper, grading out to a 75.5. Cooper continues to perform week in and week out. Cedric Tillman didn’t get any catches this week, but tried to set an early tone with a blindside block (no flag) that ended up provoking the defense for a 15-yard penalty. James Proche might not have a gig for too much longer after his muffed punt and other receivers coming back soon. Elijah Moore caught his first touchdown of the season.
- TE: Even though David Njoku didn’t score highly with PFF, after making a couple mistakes in the opening quarter, I thought he helped spark the offense with his catch-and-run ability. I still remain adamant that he needs to be fed more often. Harrison Bryant must have had a stellar day blocking, because he was the Browns’ second-highest graded player on offense by PFF, grading out to a 70.6.
- OL: Kudos to the entire offensive line, which overall won the physicality battle despite the Browns being without their starting offensive tackles. Geron Christian graded out to a 69.6 by PFF, which was the highest grade by a Browns left tackle all season, and the best grade received by a Browns lineman in Week 10. It’s crazy how things work, isn’t it? We also saw Wyatt Teller channel the energy that made Browns fans love him, as Brian Baldinger highlighted here:
.@Browns @WeAreBigGuys #WyattTeller hey listen up…right guards are people too and just looking for someone to block. Helluva day for Teller #dawgpound #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rwkIca2fIw— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 13, 2023
