Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 - Mike Ford steps in well for Denzel Ward

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 10 Defensive Snap Counts
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|51
|94%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined) 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
|DL
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|37
|69%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Za'Darius Smith
|27
|50%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 2 QH.
|DL
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|26
|48%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|25
|46%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 blocked FG.
|DL
|Maurice Hurst
|19
|35%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Shelby Harris
|18
|33%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|DL
|Alex Wright
|15
|28%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|44
|81%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|40
|74%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|32
|59%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|4
|7%
|No stats registered.
|LB
|Matthew Adams
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|M.J. Emerson
|54
|100%
|6 tackles, 2 assists (8 combined).
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|45
|83%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 TD.
|CB
|Mike Ford
|28
|52%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|9
|17%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|53
|98%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|31
|57%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|30
|56%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|4
|7%
|No stats registered.
- DL: I love how there are different heroes each week on the defensive line. Jordan Elliott seems to have one “big” play per game, and this week, it came on special teams when he blocked a field goal. You also have Ogbo Okoronkwo tipping the pass that led to the pick six, Myles Garrett helping with sacks on back-to-back plays, and Za’Darius Smith grading out to a 72.4 this week by PFF, tops among the Browns’ defensive linemen.
- LB: I thought Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah came to play early on, as did Sione Takitaki, with each of them making high-impact plays. Takitaki continues to grade high on the PFF scale, with his grade of 70.8 this week being fourth-highest among qualifying players.
- CB: With Denzel Ward exiting the game early after 9 snaps, Mike Ford was called upon to see significant action. The special teamer delivered in a big way, as he (76.8) and Greg Newsome (79.6) delivered the best defensive grades for Cleveland against Baltimore. Ford had an impressive sequence at the end of the first half, as he first delivered a big shot to Lamar Jackson along the sideline, and then intercepted him on the next pass. Although it didn’t lead to points, it helps set a tone. Newsome had a shutdown game and the pick six that had everyone jumping out of their seat.
Greg Newsome II in coverage vs. the Ravens:— PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 13, 2023
3 targets
1 reception allowed, 11 yards
1 INT
5.6 passer rating allowed
pic.twitter.com/GCg7sZBS3Z
- S: I thought the safeties had a bit of a rough performance this week. Juan Thornhill exited early with an injury, which allowed Rodney McLeod to see more action. The Browns’ safeties couldn’t stop some early big plays by Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell. Fortunately, for who knows what reason, the Ravens just went away from Mitchell then.
