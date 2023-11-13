 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 - Mike Ford steps in well for Denzel Ward

The special teamer rose to the occasion, as did Greg Newsome.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 10 Defensive Snap Counts

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 51 94% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined) 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
DL Dalvin Tomlinson 37 69% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Za'Darius Smith 27 50% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 0.5 sack, 2 QH.
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 26 48% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Jordan Elliott 25 46% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 blocked FG.
DL Maurice Hurst 19 35% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Shelby Harris 18 33% 2 assists (2 combined).
DL Alex Wright 15 28% 1 assist (1 combined).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 44 81% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 0.5 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
LB Anthony Walker 40 74% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 32 59% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
LB Tony Fields 4 7% No stats registered.
LB Matthew Adams 1 2% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB M.J. Emerson 54 100% 6 tackles, 2 assists (8 combined).
CB Greg Newsome 45 83% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 INT, 1 pass defended, 1 TD.
CB Mike Ford 28 52% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
CB Denzel Ward 9 17% 1 tackle (1 combined).
CB Kahlef Hailassie 1 2% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 53 98% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL, 1 pass defended.
S Rodney McLeod 31 57% 1 assist (1 combined).
S Juan Thornhill 30 56% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
S D'Anthony Bell 4 7% No stats registered.
  • DL: I love how there are different heroes each week on the defensive line. Jordan Elliott seems to have one “big” play per game, and this week, it came on special teams when he blocked a field goal. You also have Ogbo Okoronkwo tipping the pass that led to the pick six, Myles Garrett helping with sacks on back-to-back plays, and Za’Darius Smith grading out to a 72.4 this week by PFF, tops among the Browns’ defensive linemen.
  • LB: I thought Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah came to play early on, as did Sione Takitaki, with each of them making high-impact plays. Takitaki continues to grade high on the PFF scale, with his grade of 70.8 this week being fourth-highest among qualifying players.
  • CB: With Denzel Ward exiting the game early after 9 snaps, Mike Ford was called upon to see significant action. The special teamer delivered in a big way, as he (76.8) and Greg Newsome (79.6) delivered the best defensive grades for Cleveland against Baltimore. Ford had an impressive sequence at the end of the first half, as he first delivered a big shot to Lamar Jackson along the sideline, and then intercepted him on the next pass. Although it didn’t lead to points, it helps set a tone. Newsome had a shutdown game and the pick six that had everyone jumping out of their seat.
  • S: I thought the safeties had a bit of a rough performance this week. Juan Thornhill exited early with an injury, which allowed Rodney McLeod to see more action. The Browns’ safeties couldn’t stop some early big plays by Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell. Fortunately, for who knows what reason, the Ravens just went away from Mitchell then.

