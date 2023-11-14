Daily Dawg Chow 11/14: Breaking down how the Browns beat the Ravens

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 - Mike Ford steps in well for Denzel Ward (Chris Pokorny) The special teamer rose to the occasion, as did Greg Newsome.
- Browns injuries: Deshaun Watson, Denzel Ward updates (Barry Shuck) Browns will need both players to be healthy for Steelers game
- Browns vs. Ravens: A film breakdown of David Njoku’s passionate 4th quarter catch and run (Matt Wilson) David Njoku ran a perfect “Stick” route for a big gain in the 4th quarter
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 10 - Geron Christian has best left tackle performance all season (Chris Pokorny) Also, Amari Cooper thrives again and Deshaun Watson was perfect in the second half to spark the rally.
- OBR Chalk Talk — (Week 10) Browns vs Ravens II (Orange and Brown Report) Jake Burns breaks down what went down between the Browns and the Ravens on Sunday
- How the Browns pushed Jerome Ford for a 12-yard carry (clevelandbrowns.com) “Ford’s run during the final drive helped set the Browns up for a game-winning field goal.”
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins in NFL Week 11? (AZCentral) “NFL Week 11 odds, picks, predictions, TV and streaming information for the Sunday football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.”
- Report: Browns Need More Information On Deshaun Watson’s Ankle Injury (Sports Illustrated) “Just two weeks removed from returning to action after nursing a rotator cuff injury, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with yet another injury.”
- Is the national media finally putting respect on the Browns’ name? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the reactions to the Browns’ huge victory over Baltimore
