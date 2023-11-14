Browns RB Nick Chubb has second knee surgery

With the Cleveland Browns facing off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, RB Nick Chubb was on a lot of fans' minds. Many wondered if he would be the one to smash the guitar before the game or at least be around on the sidelines versus the team that he was injured against in Week 2.

That excitement was heightened when Chubb posted a mysterious Batman photo on his Instagram story:

For those not familiar with the movie, this scene is from when the villain Bane “broke” Batman but led to the hero’s comeback later in the movie to save the day.

Shortly after that post, we found out that the Browns running back had just completed his second major surgery, after having his MCL surgery in late September:

An update on Nick Chubb's recovery progress following his second surgery today: pic.twitter.com/Fg6t5u3vQr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 14, 2023

Following both surgeries, we saw interesting language used regarding his return. Above we see that it is expected “during the 2024 season” while back in September the wording was “at some point in 2024.”

For Cleveland fans, seeing Chubb moving along in his recovery is exciting. While there was once a small glimmer of hope that the lead-back would be back to start next season, it seems more likely that the Browns will not have him back until the middle of the season.

The team and fans can honor Chubb best this weekend by doing everything within their power to knock off the Steelers to avenge their fallen star.

Batman will return it just might not be as soon as we had hoped.