Video: David Njoku wins Week 10 “Angry Runs” scepter, Kyle Brandt’s rant seen here

There were so many great plays from the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that it is hard to decide which was the best. From the pancake push of RB Jerome Ford by the entire team to CB Greg Newsome II’s pick-6 all the way to the game-winning field goal, and everything in between, there was so much to celebrate.

QB Deshaun Watson’s perfect second half wasn’t a single play but was vital to the victory.

Kyle Brandt had a different play in mind for his “Angry Runs” segment. TE David Njoku’s catch and run/plowing over of Ravens defenders won the scepter this week:

GIVE THE CHIEF HIS SCEPTER!! @David_Njoku80 is your Week 10 Angry Runs winner! pic.twitter.com/MtfkQGUVwq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 14, 2023

Njoku atoned for two earlier drops with this play and a number of others, including some key blocks, to help the Browns knock off the AFC North leader.

Now, with the first seed in the AFC within reach as early as this week, Cleveland hopes to carry the momentum from Week 10 into Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What was your favorite play from Week 10’s Browns victory?