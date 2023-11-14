Browns Reacts Week 11 - Does Cleveland need another change at punt returner?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After dominating the Cardinals and now coming from behind on the road to stun the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 33-31, fans have to be feeling pretty confident. Not only did Deshaun Watson have his best second half with the Browns to contribute to the rally, but the defense made some huge plays as well.

This week, we're also asking about the punt return position. James Proche performed well two weeks ago against Arizona, and all was going well until his fumble against Ravens nearly prevented the comeback. Our other question centers around who you think will win between Pittsburgh and Cleveland.