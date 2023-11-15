Daily Dawg Chow 11/15: Nick Chubb has 2nd knee surgery and Cleveland moves up in power rankings

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Reacts Week 11 - Does Cleveland need another change at punt returner? (Chris Pokorny) Also, who will win between Pittsburgh and Cleveland?
- Elijah Moore wants former Jets teammate to join him in Cleveland (Jared Mueller) RB Michael Carter had a strong rookie year but has fallen off, waived by Jets today
- Video: David Njoku wins Week 10 “Angry Runs” scepter, Kyle Brandt’s rant seen here (Jared Mueller) Njoku’s angry runs win caps off the Browns Week 10 win over the Ravens
- Browns RB Nick Chubb has second knee surgery (Jared Mueller) The road to recovery continues for the injured Browns running back
- Browns NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland makes big jump heading into Week 11 (Chris Pokorny) The win over Baltimore did wonders for Cleveland’s credibility across the NFL.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns announce Nick Chubb underwent second successful surgery (clevelandbrowns.com) “Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent his scheduled second surgery today to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as part of his knee injury sustained in the September game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.”
- Browns Firmly In Top 10 Across Week 11 National Power Rankings (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns are widely viewed as a Top 10 team in the NFL after an impressive comeback win over the Ravens in Week 10.”
- Stock Up/Stock Down: Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens (Orange and Brown Report) “Assessing the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens from a front-office perspective to see which players increased their stock within the team and set themselves up for more playing time or a future extension.”
- Is the Cleveland Browns game against the Steelers the most anticipated game for the Browns since 1999? (WKYC) “Where does the Browns vs. Steelers game this coming Sunday rank in anticipation?”
- DeShaun Watson’s success turns smart people into idiots - QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies one of the more unique ways to react to the Browns winning with their starting QB
Turning the page to the Steelers, are you concerned that the Browns and their fans have their hopes up too high?
