Steelers ‘tracking’ to get key starter back this week versus Browns

When the Cleveland Browns face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers, injuries will be a huge story. Given the physical nature of the sport, that is true for most teams around the league after around the third week of the season.

For the Browns, playing the Steelers for the second time will bring back memories of RB Nick Chubb’s injury. Chubb is on track to play sometime next year after surgery this week.

For Pittsburgh, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, whose hit caused Chubb’s injury, has a hamstring issue while TE Pat Freiermuth has been out since the start of October due to his own hamstring injury.

Wednesday, the Steelers opened the return from injured reserve window for their tight end and it looks like he’ll be on the field Sunday:

Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window on TE Pat Freiermuth and he is tracking to play Sunday against the Browns, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

Freiermuth has been an important part of Pittsburgh’s offense catching 60 or more passes in each of his first two seasons in the NFL including seven touchdowns as a rookie. Last year, he was one of only seven tight ends with over 700 yards receiving (732).

Without their starter, the Steelers top tight end this season has been Connor Heyward with 17 receptions for just 137 yards.

In the first matchup between the AFC North rivals, the Browns defense was able to hold Freiermuth to one reception for two yards.

The first injury report of the week will come out this afternoon where we will have an update on a variety of Cleveland players as well as see how active Freiermuth and Fitzpatrick were able to be today.