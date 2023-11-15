Browns make QB decision for Week 11 vs Steelers

Life as a fan of the Cleveland Browns fan is full of so many ups and downs, mostly downs, that it sometimes feels like a comedic tragedy. After knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the NFL regular season, the Browns learned that QB Deshaun Watson would be out for the season after injuring his shoulder.

While Watson toughed it out for 2.5 quarters to pull off a win, with a perfect second half, doctors have made it clear that continuing to play was dangerous for his future.

Enter PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Both quarterbacks have started this season for Cleveland with neither having much success. The veteran Walker took over after the rookie struggled in his only start. Walker was not significantly better than DTR but was less rattled.

At his press conference this afternoon, head coach Kevin Stefanski made it official and announced that Thompson-Robinson will get the start against the Steelers:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start on Sunday against the Steelers pic.twitter.com/t3CnHAkMVF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

At some level, the decision makes sense now. Walker’s goal was to keep the ship from sinking until Watson returned. Now, DTR’s goal is to provide enough upside for the rest of the season to not waste a historic defense and talented roster.

With a few weeks to learn from his mistakes and to grow, Thompson-Robinson now has a chance against a talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense to prove he can be a viable starter in the league. While Walker just needed not to mess it up, DTR needs to do a little bit more.

It is in fact DTR over Walker, do you think that is the right move with Watson out the rest of the year?