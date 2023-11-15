Browns QB options: Two-quarterback system

The Cleveland Browns received the unfortunate news that Deshaun Watson will be out for the rest of the season due to a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. It was also already announced that rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is going to be the starter for this weekend’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though the team is hopeful that “DTR” can be consistent enough to help lead the team to multiple victories throughout the final eight games of the season, there are some other options available for the team to consider at the quarterback position.

One of those potential options is that the team could deploy a regimented two-quarterback system. This is basically where a team uses two quarterbacks in different ways to try and gain a schematic advantage over the defense, similar to how the New Orleans Saints use Derek Carr and Taysom Hill. In Cleveland’s case, P.J. Walker would be in Carr’s role as the regular starter, and Thompson-Robinson would be utilized in Hill’s “gadget QB” role. Walker is the more competent passer at this point, and DTR is the better runner and overall athlete.

While the team has named the rookie the starter for this week, they could unveil pieces of the system against Pittsburgh.

It would be interesting to see Cleveland use a 2-QB system with Watson out for the year.



Walker= Obvious Passing Downs

DTR= Gadget/Play Action QB



Here’s a clip of Taysom Hill being used in a similar way that the #Browns could use DTR. #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/DEVFBgJnui — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) November 15, 2023

The Browns would leave all of the early and obvious passing-down work to Walker while bringing in Thompson-Robinson on designed quarterback runs and play-action pass plays. DTR has shown multiple times during the preseason that he’s not afraid of contact and has the speed to outrun defenders in the open field.

Editor’s addition:

Cleveland could also look to add another quarterback, say Cam Newton, to play the role of Hill while the rookie from UCLA grows in his role as the starter. James Dator at SB Nation says the Browns should look to Newton to play Superman one more time:

At moments like this there’s a decision to make: Stay scared and play for next season, or try to find a hero — and when things are this bleak you don’t just need any hero, you need Superman

Though not ideal and not a common occurrence in today’s NFL, Cleveland has to do everything it possibly can to be successful and stay relevant throughout the remainder of the season. The Browns have an elite defense that can go toe-to-toe with anybody in the league, they just need to find a way to be competent on offense without Deshaun Watson at the helm.

Would you like to see Cleveland run a two-quarterback system? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.