Community Convo: Our emotional reaction to the Deshaun Watson surgery news

To say that the Cleveland Browns season has been a roller coaster would be an understatement. From the highs of huge victories over the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens to the lows of Nick Chubb’s injury, bad quarterback play, the debacle versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and failure to capitalize against the Seattle Seahawks, Browns fans have run the gamut.

Our weekly reaction surveys have bore out a fan base that has been up and down every week.

In the span of four days, we have experienced the extremes of that roller coaster. First, QB Deshaun Watson is perfect in the second half of the big win over the Ravens then Watson is out for the rest of the season due to an injury from the first half of that game. From “Cleveland can compete for the top seed in the AFC” to “wonder if Dorian Thompson-Robinson will keep us in playoff contention at all.”

Being a Browns fan, usually, is tough. Being one this season has been heartwrenching before we even include the stress of some of the late-minute results.

As a lifelong Cleveland fan, like most of you, today’s news has me almost numb. At some level, it feels both incredibly unlucky and on point for my fandom. I can’t believe it happened and it totally makes sense it happened to our team.

That it comes after the great win last week and with the Steelers in town this week just adds to the pain.

I remember when the Browns drafted Johnny Manziel. Many fans were pumped. The national media was all over the coverage with Josh Gordon on ESPN Radio’s Mike and Mike the next morning. Later that afternoon, Gordon was suspended once again.

Aditi Kinkhabwala shared a thought on what it might be like for Cleveland fans today:

Fans don’t decide who to sign or who to trade away. They don’t decide who coordinators are or what plays are called. They just show up, buy merchandise, root and cheer w/ all they have and offer their undying loyalty.



For some fan bases, that’s just harder. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 15, 2023

I’m overwhelmed, angry, sad, frustrated and, mostly, numb.

I want to hear from you though.

How are you feeling after this latest news?