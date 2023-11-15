Gronk has “solution” for Browns at QB but it can’t and won’t work

The Cleveland Browns seem to have a quarterback problem once again but, this time, it comes when the rest of the team is ready to compete. With Deshaun Watson out for the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over as the starter for Week 11 of the season.

While creative answers like using a two-quarterback system, signing Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Cam Newton or even Tom Brady have been bandied about, the Browns seem likely to stick with what they have while adding a practice squad-level quarterback.

Rob Gronkowski has another idea. Gronk, who you would think would recommend Brady, wants Mac Jones to demand a release from the New England Patriots then “sign” with Cleveland (around the 1:10 mark):

“He’s not respected in New England..”



Gronk makes the case for Mac Jones to ask for his release and go to CLEVELAND. pic.twitter.com/ANnyoJM37Q — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 15, 2023

Let's make quick work of this one:

Very few believe Jones is a quality starter at this time

Bill Belichick isn’t giving in to a player much less a quarterback of Jones’ caliber

Players are waived not released after the NFL trade deadline

20+ teams would have to pass on claiming Jones for him to get to the Browns

GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski would have to believe Jones was a significant upgrade this season while learning a completely new system and new set of players

Gronk would have been much better off suggesting Cleveland sign Brady (which will will discuss soon).

While it won’t happen, do you think Mac Jones is a significant upgrade over DTR and PJ Walker?