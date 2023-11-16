Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 11 TV Map

The Week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Ian Eagle & Charles Davis

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WOIO (Channel 19.1).

National Coverage: The Browns are the top featured morning game for CBS this week, as the entire East Coast and much of the Northern states will get to see the game.

The RED areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

