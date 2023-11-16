NFL Picks Week 11, and media picks for Steelers vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 1 point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 11 game between the Browns and Steelers:

With Deshaun Watson out, this makes this a much tougher game for the Browns. But this team is about defense and running the football. That will still play out against a Steelers team that has issues on offense and stopping the run, giving up 4.5 per rush. Browns still take it without Watson.

The Steelers have completely changed their offensive philosophy and it has totally worked so far. Over the past two weeks, they’ve recorded their two highest rushing totals of the season and they’ve won both games. Their new formula for winning games is simple: They run the ball, they play good defense and then they hope they don’t get stuck in a situation where they have to count on Pickett to win the game for them.

As good as this plan has been, I don’t think it’s going to work against the Browns. The Browns have been one of the best teams in the NFL at stopping the run and if they stop the run on Sunday, the Steelers are going to have a tough time moving the ball.

Back in Week 2, the Steelers beat the Browns 26-22, but they got two defensive touchdowns and they still only won by four points. If they get two defensive touchdowns again, I think they win, but that’s probably not going to happen. The Steelers have been out-gained in every game they’ve played this season and I fully expect that streak to continue in Week 11.