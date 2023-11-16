NFL Picks Week 11, and media picks for Steelers vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 1 point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 11 game between the Browns and Steelers:
CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 23, Steelers 16
With Deshaun Watson out, this makes this a much tougher game for the Browns. But this team is about defense and running the football. That will still play out against a Steelers team that has issues on offense and stopping the run, giving up 4.5 per rush. Browns still take it without Watson.
CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 24, Steelers 17
The Steelers have completely changed their offensive philosophy and it has totally worked so far. Over the past two weeks, they’ve recorded their two highest rushing totals of the season and they’ve won both games. Their new formula for winning games is simple: They run the ball, they play good defense and then they hope they don’t get stuck in a situation where they have to count on Pickett to win the game for them.
As good as this plan has been, I don’t think it’s going to work against the Browns. The Browns have been one of the best teams in the NFL at stopping the run and if they stop the run on Sunday, the Steelers are going to have a tough time moving the ball.
Back in Week 2, the Steelers beat the Browns 26-22, but they got two defensive touchdowns and they still only won by four points. If they get two defensive touchdowns again, I think they win, but that’s probably not going to happen. The Steelers have been out-gained in every game they’ve played this season and I fully expect that streak to continue in Week 11.
Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Steelers 20, Browns 17
The Steelers have found their clear new identity with Mike Tomlin and it’s totally old-school. Run the ball well with multiple backs, play good defense and get clutch passing from a mentally and physically tough QB. Kenny Pickett could be Terry Bradshaw from the 1970s or Ben Roethlisberger from the 2000s. He would fit in thre well. The Steelers’ defense is also coming through despite some holes vs. the pass. Pittsburgh finishes its gritty sweep in Cleveland.
Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 22, Steelers 17
Here is the other huge AFC North showdown. The Browns rallied past Baltimore with 16 unanswered points, and they have a chance to get a split with the Steelers – who have won four of their last five games in one-score fashion. Cleveland is 2-1 S/U at home against Pittsburgh under Kevin Stefanski, and they are 4-1 S/U at home. Deshaun Watson is out. Somehow, the Browns pull the upset.
Below are our Week 11 NFL staff picks:
Loading comments...